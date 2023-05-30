Thomas G. Costigan, 95

Thomas Gregory Costigan, Sergeant 1st Class United States Army, of Braintree, MA passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his devoted family on Friday, May 26, 2023 at the age of 95.

Dad was born in the small east coast community of Harbour Main on the Isle of Newfoundland, a place known to all as “Home”. He loved telling stories of his childhood life in Newfoundland and was a place he loved to return to every chance he got. He shared that love of “Home” with his children and grandchildren. As a young man he found his way to the United States where he served his newfound country as a member of the armed forces during the Korean War. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his heroic & meritorious conduct. Upon returning from active duty, Dad became a citizen of the United States, settled in Quincy and began working as a glazier at Settles Glass from where he retired. Dad was a devout Catholic and his faith was paramount in the way that he lived. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph’s in Quincy, St. Francis of Assisi in Braintree, and Saints Peter & Paul in Harbour Main. He was a past member of the St. Joseph’s Holy Name Society.

With his passing, Dad is now reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife, Barbara M. (Timmins). His parents, John (Johnny The Light) & Elizabeth, his siblings, Cecilia & George Penney, Mary & George Ford, Pat (Babe) & Pad Dalton, Charlie & Mary Costigan, Beth & Robbie Roberts, Little Agnes Costigan and Joe Costigan. Also predeceased by Ned and Alice Timmins, Madge Doyle, Danny & Essie Quirk, Marion Penney and many other cherished friends and family.

He raised the bar to great heights as a husband and father. His life will be celebrated, forever more, in the countless memories of his easy-going character and entertaining anecdotes. Cherished memories of his long life will continue to shine on in the loving family he leaves behind including his children, Tom & Deb Hawco of St. John’s NFLD, Linda & Rick Gilbertson of East Bridgewater, Alice & Joe Johnson of Weymouth, Cecelia Costigan & Darrin McAuliffe of Braintree, with whom he resided with for the last 23 years, Betty Costigan of Quincy, John Costigan & Lauren Happ of Hanover.

His character and stories will continue on in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly. Grandchildren, Tommy & Krystal, Zack & Caroline, Aaron, Erik & Lauren, Ryan, Corey & Kaitlyn, Nicole & Jeremy, Mike, Leanne & Mike, Haley & Dalton. Great grandchildren, Lucas, Lily, Lexi, Lulu, Norah, Emi and Harper.

Coming from a large family, and living such a long and fulfilling life, he leaves many nieces and nephews and other wonderful family and friends throughout the world. He is also survived by sister-in-law Deb (Bishop) Costigan, his friend JT, and his furry friend Wilson.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Matthew Zawasky, Natalie and Norwell Visiting Nurses Association & Hospice for their compassionate care and support.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Tuesday, May 30th, from 4:00PM-8:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm Street, Quincy Center. On Wednesday, May 31st, there will be a gathering at the Funeral Home at 11:00AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:00 noon at St. Joseph’s Church, Quincy. Burial and Military Honors to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Tom to the South Shore Children’s Fund, a charity that was very dear to his heart, at 68 Baxter Avenue, Quincy, Massachusetts 02169.

As a man with a strong devotion to his faith, we know he is forever resting in eternal peace. “The light shines on.”