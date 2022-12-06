Thomas H. Anderson, Jr., 82

Thomas Hamilton Anderson, Jr. of Marshfield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 1, 2022. He was 82.

Tom grew up in Arlington, the son of Genevieve (Crowley) and Thomas H. Anderson. After high school, Tom earned his bachelor’s degree at Northeastern University in 1962. He then started as an accountant with Elliot Business Machines, where he also met the love of his life, his wife, Donna (Traverse). He earned a master’s degree in business administration and progressed in his accounting career. As someone who loved consistency, Tom stayed with his company for 25 years, during which time it became Dymo Business Systems, then Addressograph Farrington, Inc. He later joined Electroswitch, where he handled various accounting and management duties until his retirement.

Tom was a kind soul, who brought positivity and joy to all he met. Nothing brought him more pleasure than spending time with his family. He coached his children in baseball and football, and seldom missed a sporting event or piano recital for his two grandsons. He was an avid Boston sports fan, especially the Patriots and Bruins, and Larry Bird actually fell onto his lap during his first training camp in Marshfield! A devout Catholic, he will always be remembered for his thoughtfulness and generosity of spirit.

Beloved husband of 58 years to Donna. Devoted father of Tom Anderson and his wife Jennifer of Hingham, Tim Anderson and his wife Gricelda of Frisco, TX, Tracy Anderson of Pembroke, and Trudy Geloran and her husband David of Newmarket, NH. Loving sister of Judith Birtles, her husband Bill and daughter Jessica of Andover. Cherished grandfather of William Anderson of Louisville, KY and Nolan Anderson of Hingham.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service which will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, December 10, at the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), HINGHAM. Burial in Pembroke Center Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Thomas may be made to The Jimmy Fund c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.