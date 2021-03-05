Thomas J. Fallon

Thomas Joseph Fallon died on March 1, 2021 after a period of declining health.

Tom was born in Rhinn, County Galway, Ireland in 1929. Son of the late Robert and Norah (Howley) Fallon. Thomas was the beloved husband of the late Eileen (Cooley) Fallon, also of Galway, Ireland. He is survived by his loving son, Robert and his wife Jane (Middleton, NY), daughter, Cathy and her husband Joe Coote (Charlestown). He was a proud and devoted grandfather to his grandchildren, Sean Fallon and Ryan and Carolyn Coote. He was from a large loving Irish family and leaves numerous nieces, nephew and cousins across Massachusetts, Ireland and England.

Tom was adventurous, leaving the family farm at 16 to live in England. There he turned his hand to several jobs, most memorably as a coal miner in Manchester. Breaking his leg while working in the mines, he was proud to receive a pension for his injury from the Queen every month for the rest of his life.

Tom emigrated to the United States in 1955. He joined the US Army and proudly served his country. After he was honorably discharged, he moved to New York City where he met and married his wife Eileen. He joined the New York City Fire Department in 1960, becoming a captain in 1984, working in fire houses across New York City for many years.

He moved with his family to Hicksville, Long Island where he spent many hours updating and improving the family home. He enjoyed golf and taking his family on vacations to Lake Pleasant, where he taught his children how to fish, water ski and play poker.

If you knew Tom, you knew he loved to tell you a story or a joke. He enjoyed his retirement, especially spending time in Florida. He eventually moved to Quincy to be closer to his daughter and family. He made many new friends and had a great time at Atria in Marina Bay.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation Monday, March 8, 2021 from 4-7 PM. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 10:30 AM in Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, 757 Hancock St. Quincy MA. A private burial will take place the next day.

Memorial donations may be made to the Towers to Tunnels Foundation at tunnel2towers.org or to Planting Fields Arboretum, where Mr. Fallon was a longtime volunteer., at plantingfields.org.