Thomas J. Heffernan Jr., 60

Thomas J. “Tom” Heffernan Jr., formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was 60.

Tom was born in Boston on August 28, 1963, and was the son of the late Thomas J. and Mary Ann (Quinn) Heffernan. He was raised in Quincy, attended local schools, and graduated from North Quincy High School. Following high school, Tom went to work for the Stop & Shop Supermarket Company. He retired after 34 years of service to the community.

Tom was a friend of Bill W. and helped a countless number of people through their own journey! He was a loving and caring son, father, and brother, and will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Tom was the devoted father of Kelsey Heffernan of Alaska, Shane Heffernan, Abigail Heffernan, and Matthew Heffernan, all of Pembroke. He was the loving brother of Donna Steinbach and her husband Russell of Dorchester, William Heffernan of Hingham, and Kevin Heffernan of Middleboro. Tom was also blessed to have 8 nieces and nephews, one great nephew and one great niece that all loved him so much because of his loving heart and giving spirit. His spirit will live on forever inside anyone that came in touch with Big Tom.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Cremation will follow.

Tom will be interred privately in St. Mary’s Cemetery, West Roxbury.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Tom’s name to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., W. Bridgewater, MA 02379-1022.

