Thomas J. McManus, Jr., 77, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died on March 16, 2021, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer.

The beloved husband of 52 years to Pauline (Holland) McManus of Braintree. Devoted father of John W. McManus and his wife Erin of Braintree. David H. McManus and Michael T. McManus both of Holbrook. Cherished Papa to Rachel E. and Ashley N. McManus. Brother of Richard J. McManus of Holbrook and Marianne Fritz of Rockland. Tom is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Tom was a graduate of Cathedral High School. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served his country for 4 years. Completing his military service, Tom took a job with the United States Postal Service, where he diligently worked for more than 38 years in the Quincy area.

Upon his retirement from the Post Office, Tom began working for the Keohane Funeral Home, where he continued working for the next 17 years. He was a familiar face to the many families he greeted, as they walked through the doors of the funeral home.

In his free time, he always enjoyed reading the daily newspaper. Tom loved to travel and took many cruises to several countries. Every year he would plan to take a few weeks to spend time with Pauline. Toms’ life embodied the true meaning of “Semper Fi,” always faithful. He was loyal to his family, his country and every job he took on. It was an honor to have known this remarkable man.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370.