Thomas J. O’Connell Jr., 76

Thomas J. O’Connell Jr., age 76, of Plymouth, passed away on June 8, 2022. Survived by daughter Deborah O’Connell (Michael Klas); grandchildren, Casey Klas (Alyssa McCoy), Riley Klas, Ian Klas; sisters, Donna Pettinelli, Karen O’Connell; niece and nephews, John (Lyndsay), Angela (Mark), Stephen; many friends and extended family.

Tom is a native of Boston, MA. He graduated in 1964 from Quincy, MA High School. Following High School he enlisted in the US Army and served in Vietnam. Upon return from Vietnam he attended Northeastern University and graduated with a Bachelors degree. He spent his career as a Communication Specialist with the US Army. He was an avid Boston Sports fan, as well as a history buff. He enjoyed golf, travel and was a lover of the arts. Tom enjoyed an active social calendar with many friends from around the world. He supported two teams: The Red Sox and whoever beat the Yankees. He was dearly loved and will be missed.

Visitation 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at Washburn-McReavy Edina Chapel, 5000 West 50th St., Edina, followed by a formal funeral procession to Ft. Snelling National Cemetery for a 12:30 Graveside Service. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Wounded Warriors of Minnesota.