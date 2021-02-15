Thomas J. Shepherd, Sr. of Quincy, died February 10, 2021.

Beloved husband of 71 years to Geraldine (Mullen) Shepherd. Father of Thomas and his wife Linda of Abington, Kevin and his wife Joan of Plymouth, Nancy Vafides of Quincy, Gerard of Quincy, Jayne Roche and her husband William of NJ, and father-in-law to Kim Shepherd of Squantum. Cherished brother-in-law of the late Mary Gibbons. Devoted grandfather of Angela Sheehan of Duxbury, Alicia Chiasson of Hanover, Kenneth Pace of Whitman, Kelly Trombley of TN, Kimberly Wheelwright of Squantum, Kyle Shepherd of South Boston, Sarah Kabongo of Abington, Taylor and Troy Shepherd of Squantum, Megan Roche of PA, Amanda Roche of NJ. Also survived by 11 great grandchildren, a niece Patricia Bowers, nephews Robert and William Morrison, all of Weymouth.

Mr. Shepherd was born in Somerville, MA to Thomas and Bridget (Deady) in 1922. He attended school in Somerville and also attended Northeastern University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served during WWII. He was assigned to the destroyer Richard P. Leary and served in seven invasions in the Pacific. Mr. Shepherd was employed for 46 years in the Boston Edison where he retired as a Division Head of the Somerville Center. Mr. Shepherd was a member for 68 years of the Quincy Lodge of Elks #943 and served on the Veterans Committee for over 50 years. He was also a member of Morrisette Post #294.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Funeral Mass from Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy, Wednesday at 10:30 AM. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Thomas may be made to ALZ, NJ, ATTN: Development Department, 425 Eagle Rock Ave. #203, Roseland, NJ 07068 or a charity of your choice.

Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot all gather together with Thomas’ family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.