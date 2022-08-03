Thomas J. “Tonka” Manning of Weymouth passed away July 31st.

Born in Boston, he was raised in South Boston and graduated from South Boston High School. He previously worked for the Teamster’s Local #25 and more recently worked for the Robert Young Demolition Company in Quincy before retiring in 2021.

Tom was a devoted family man he spent every minute possible with those he loved. Tom’s favorite pastimes were playing the harmonica, cracking jokes, and enjoying time with his wife of 35 years. Tom’s wit, humor and positivity could light up any room whether it be filled with loved ones or strangers alike. Tom had the ability to make people laugh with his clever one- liners that always came directly from his heart and just at the right time. Tom will be missed by all who knew him and will be remembered as a hard-working, loving, caring, funny man.

Beloved husband of Donna M. (Erhardt). Father of Cody Manning of Quincy and the late Joseph W. “J.B.” Bennett. Grandfather of Kylea McLaughlin of Worcester, Aiva Tobin of Weymouth, and Kensley Lowry of Quincy. Brother of the late James Manning, Ellen Mullen, and Dorothy Turpin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive relatives and friends at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 326 Granite Ave Milton Monday, Aug. 8 from 4 to 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations min his memory may be made to a charity of your choice.