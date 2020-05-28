Thomas J. Ward III of Rockland, formerly Quincy, died May 25, 2020.

Tommy loved his family and New England sports, especially the Red Sox and Patriots. He enjoyed family gatherings during the holidays, most notably 4th of July with all of his cousins. Tommy was a man with a very loving heart and he will be missed by all who knew him.

Beloved son of Constance (Farrell) Ward of Rockland and the late Thomas J. Ward Jr. Loving brother of James T. Ward of CT, Kevin M. Ward of Hyde Park, Robert F. Ward of Brewster, and John T. Ward of Quincy. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tommy may be made to A New Way, 85 Quincy Ave. Suite B, Quincy, MA 02169.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.