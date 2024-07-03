Thomas L. Collins Jr., 90

Thomas L. Collins Jr., of Squantum, formerly of South Boston, aged 90, passed away on July 1, 2024, at Beth Israel Medical Center in Boston surrounded by his loving Family. Born in Somerville, in 1934 and he was the cherished son of the late Thomas L. Collins Sr. and Hester M. (Doyle) Collins.

Thomas attended South Boston High School and later furthered his education at Northeastern University. He was a veteran and served with the U.S. Army. Following his military tenure, Thomas embarked on a career as an engineer with a local telephone company and later transitioned into property management after his retirement.

Known for his humor, quick wit, calm demeanor, and sweet tooth, Thomas was a loving and comforting presence in the lives of his family and friends. He married his beloved wife, Mary Peatridge Collins, and together they shared 61 beautiful years, raising their children Christine, Caroline (McBirney), Deirdre, and Timothy Collins. He was a doting grandfather to Montana, Madison, Makenna, Mason McBirney, Lane and Finn Collins, and the late Catherine Kane. He is also survived by his two childhood friends, John Needham of Quincy, and Eddie Kelley of Shrewsbury.

Thomas was an avid athlete and sports fan, often seen donning one of his many baseball hats or scally caps. It was electrifying for him to see the Celtics hang banner number 18 last month. His interests included home renovations, reading The Boston Globe and The Wall Street Journal, watching British murder mysteries, and engaging in political discussions from his favorite chair at home. He was a trusted confidant in his wife Mary’s political career.

He is survived by his wife, Mary, his children, grandchildren, his sister Joan Sheridan, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother James Collins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Church on Monday, July 8, 2024, at 10:30 am in Quincy. The Hamel-Lydon Chapel, located at 650 Hancock Street, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrangements and will hold the visiting hours on Sunday, July 7, 2024, between 4pm and 7pm. Burial will be private.

In place of flowers, donations in memory of Thomas can be made to Interfaith Social Services, 105 Adams Street, Quincy, to honor his compassionate spirit.