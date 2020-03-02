Thomas L. Farmer, 83, of Marshfield, died February 28, 2020.

Tom was a longtime resident of Quincy and was originally from Boston. He was a dedicated husband, father and friend to many. His greatest accomplishment was his unparalleled love for his late wife Mary during their 54 years of marriage.

He was the beloved father of Richard (and his wife Eileen) of Middleboro, Robert (and his wife Patricia) of Sandwich, Dorene Carey (and her husband Brian) of Bethesda, Md, Diane Aptt (and her late husband Michael) of North Attleboro, Thomas (and his wife Beth) of Pembroke, Mary Kuropatkin (and her husband John) of Marshfield, and Anne Walsh (and her husband Jon) of Kingston. He was also greatly loved by his grandchildren, Caitlin, Zachary, Lauren, Kyle, Rachel, Emily, Jared, Michaela, Abigail, Grace, John and Thomas; and his great-granddaughters, Sarah and Chelsea.

Tom, one of four children, (Jack, Fran and Mary- deceased), grew up on Mission Hill before joining the Navy in 1954. His years of service, mostly aboard the USS New Jersey, guided him towards a career in engineering. He worked as an electronics engineer for over 30 years and was very proud of his contributions to the aerospace industry during that time.

Tom was also a prostate cancer survivor and dedicated much time as a member and leader of prostate cancer support groups. He worked with many prostate cancer patients over the years and helped many patients cope with their diagnosis and treatment.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street (Rte. 139), Marshfield. A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, March 4, at 11 a.m. at Holy Name Church, 1689 Center Street, West Roxbury. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in West Roxbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Massachusetts Prostate Cancer Coalition online at masspcc.org.