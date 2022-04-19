Thomas M. Ferris, Sr., 81

Thomas M. Ferris, Sr., age 81, of Weymouth, died peacefully, Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, surrounded by his loving family.

Tom was born in Quincy, to the late Michael and Catherine T. (McAuley) Ferris. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1958. He lived in Weymouth for over fifty years, previously in Quincy.

Tom served in the United States Air Force, as an Airman 1/c, during the early stages of the Vietnam War and received the Air Force Longevity Service Ribbon and the Good Conduct Medal.

He was employed as a supervisor for over thirty years at General Motors in Framingham and retired many years ago.

Tom was an avid sports fan, especially cheering for the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox. He enjoyed bowling, playing horseshoes and loved walking with his dog, “Brodie”. Tom was a gifted handyman, always willing to help others with their projects.

Most of all, he was dedicated to his family, especially his grandchildren, supporting all their activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband of the late Phyllis L. (Pizzi) Ferris.

Devoted father of Steven M. Ferris and his wife Rachael of Weymouth, James M. Ferris and his wife Theresa of Boston, and the late Thomas M. Ferris, Jr.

Loving Papa of Jordan, Catherine, Christine, Erin, and Emily.

One of seven siblings, he was the dear brother of Bernadette Fanning and her husband Joseph of Maine, David A. Ferris and his wife Marie of Hanover, Paul M. Ferris and his wife Terry of Abington, Theresa C. Macaluso and her husband James of Abington, and was predeceased by Kathleen A. Burns and her surviving husband Edwin of Whitman, and Michael R. Ferris and his surviving wife Jacqueline of Sterling.

Brother-in-law of Gerri P. Daigle of Weymouth and her late husband, Larry, and the late Robert M. Pizzi.

Tom is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy, on Sunday, April 24, from 2 – 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Immaculate Conception Parish, 720 Broad St., Weymouth, on Monday, April 25, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Weymouth.

For those who wish, donations in Tom’s memory can be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.