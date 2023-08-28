Thomas M. Roche of Quincy died Aug. 23, 2023

Tom was raised in Quincy, one of five children. He was a 1980 graduate of Quincy High School. He was a gifted athlete playing multiple sports in the Quincy youth programs and Quincy High School. He coached Quincy Youth soccer and was an avid golfer. He worked as an underground troubleshooter for Eversource for 40 years. He was UWUA Executive Board Member of Local 369 and Trustee of Members Plus Credit Union.

His greatest moment and joy in life was the day his son Thomas was born. He so loved watching his son grow, play sports, and see the wonderful man he has become today. Tom will always be remembered for his strong moral character, love of family and friends, the man of a million stories and always the one who could make you laugh.

Loving father of Thomas W. Roche and partner of Jacqueline Duffy of Quincy. Beloved son of William T. Roche (predeceased) and Maureen (O’Brien) Roche. He is the beloved brother of Joan Barove and her husband Robert of Plymouth, Maureen Fallon and her husband Brian of Stoughton, William Roche and his wife Stefanie of Braintree, and Robert Roche and his wife Maureen of Weymouth. Known and adored as “Uncle Tommy” to Bobby, Billy, Jenna, Joseph, Brian, Victoria, Kyle, Shea, Jerry, and Nevin. Tom is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A visitation will be held at Saint Ann Parish, 757 Hancock St., Quincy, MA on Thursday, Aug. 31st, from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at Saint Ann Parish on Friday, Sept. 1st at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital P.O. Box 474 Memphis TN 38101-9958.