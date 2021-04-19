Thomas P. Christopher, 56

Thomas P. Christopher, age 56, of Quincy, died, peacefully, Friday, April 16, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Tom was born in Dorchester, raised and educated in Quincy. He attended Quincy Vocational-Technical High School. He had lived in Quincy for most of his life.

Tom was a proud member of the Union Laborers, Local 223, for over thirty years.

He enjoyed the arts, having a love for music, and a passion for old movies and the comedy scene. Tom had a vast knowledge of musicians and actors, recalling them by name. He had a love for Boston and was a fan of all the Boston sports teams. Tom also had an affection for animals.

Most of all, he cherished his friends and family, always spending time with them, and held them close to his heart. Tom will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.

Beloved father of Nicole P. Christopher of Whitman. Devoted son of Bridget (Walsh) Christopher of Braintree and the late Paul F. Christopher. Loving brother of Brian M. Christopher and his former wife Loretta of Maryland, Catherine W. Alessi and her husband William of Abington, Ann-Marie Christopher of Braintree, and the late Michael C. Christopher. Former husband of Pandora (Brassard) Christopher of Whitman. Mr. Christopher is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock Street, North Quincy, on Thursday, April 22, at 11 o’clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton will take place privately. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom’s memory may be made to the Gavin Foundation, 675 East 4th Street, P.O. Box E-15, South Boston, MA 02127.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.