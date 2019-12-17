Thomas P. Zupkofska, 80

Thomas Patrick “Zuppy” Zupkofska, age 80, of Abington passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

Born in Boston where he was raised and educated, he had previously lived in Quincy and Braintree. A Vietnam War veteran, Tom served in US Air Force and US Army. Tom worked as a truck driver for the US Postal Service before retiring after 38 years.

The beloved husband of Genevieve E. “Gen” (LoConte) Zupkofska for 50 years, Tom was the loving father of Lee A. Zupkofska and Joe Brookfield of Marshfield, Karen E. McKee and Curt of Whitman and Jeanette Dunbar and Lawrence of Agawam; doting and amazing grandfather of Zachary McKee, Amanda McKee and Jazmin Dunbar; dear brother of Eugene “Babe” Zupkofska of Rockland, Gladys “Cookie” Shaheen of Quincy and the late Mary Lopes, Roseann Ostland, James Zupkofska and Gerard Zupkofska; and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Sunday Dec. 15 from 12:00 to 3:00PM with Funeral Service immediately following at 3:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center. Cremation and burial at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne to take place at later date.