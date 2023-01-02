Thomas R. Corey, 81

Thomas R. Corey, of Quincy, died peacefully on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth after a lengthy illness. He was 81.

Thomas was born in Boston on July 7, 1941, he was the son of the late Joseph and Anna (Connolly) Corey. He was raised in South Boston and Walpole, attended local schools, and graduated from Walpole High School. Tom worked as a hairdresser at many salons in Quincy Center for over 50 years. He loved his work and the relationships he fostered with his customers and co-workers. Tom retired in 2020 at the age of 79.

Tom was a kind and compassionate person, always willing to help those in need. He and his wife loved to travel, spending many happy times in Florida and New Hampshire with their close friends. One of their most memorable trips was to Ireland in 1988.

Tom had an infectious sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends. He was always the life of the party and would be the first one up on the dance floor. He enjoyed music, theater, and any opportunity to spend time with the people he loved. Tom loved to dress for the holidays and had an outfit for every occasion.

Tom was kind, loving, unique, and very funny. His positive outlook and fun-loving attitude will be carried on by his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all of the people whose lives he touched.

Tom was the beloved husband of Linda M. (Burke) Corey, with whom he shared 44 years of love and adventure. He was the devoted brother of the late Patricia Spicer and her late husband William, formerly of Dedham. The devoted brother-in-law of the late Edward Burke and his wife Kate of Marshfield and Katherine O’Connor and her husband Patrick of Weymouth. Tom was the loving uncle of Billy Joe Spicer and his wife Susan of Maine, Tommy Spicer and his wife Doreen of New York, Patrick Spicer and Vikki Cibotti of Dedham, J.J. Spicer of Dedham, Katelyn O’Connor of Weymouth, Patrick O’Connor and his wife Kerry of Lynn, Jimmy Burke and his wife Beth of Cohasset, and Maggie McCann and her husband Liam of Dorchester. He is also survived by many loving great nieces, great nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 8:30-9:45 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Saturday, January 7, 2023, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. John the Baptist Parish, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Cremation will follow. Interment will be held privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Thomas’ name to the National Kidney Foundation, 209 West Central St., Suite 207, Natick, MA 01760.

See www.Keohane.com for online condolences and directions.