Thomas W. Sines, 65

Thomas W. Sines, age 65, a lifelong Quincy resident, passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 after a long courageous battle with mental illness and kidney disease.

Beloved son of the late Frank E. and Abbie M. (Garrity) Sines, he was born in Quincy and raised in Houghs Neck, Quincy and lived most of his life. Tom was always proud to be a “Necka”. He was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School, where he was member of the hockey and varsity cross-country teams. In his later years he enjoyed music, gardening, nature and spending time with his family. He loved the outdoors, kayaking and hiking in the woods.

One of nine siblings, he was the beloved brother of Philip and Colleen Sines of Georgia, Frank Sines of Carver, MA, James and Yvonne Primavera of Plymouth, MA, Steven and Dorothy Sines of Maine, Martin and Sandra Sines of Pembroke, MA, Joseph and Janet Shea of Hanson, MA and Robert and Ann Conti of Plympton, MA and the late Patricia Sines of Quincy, MA. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.

A wake will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy, MA from 8:30-10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass at Our Lady of Good Council Church, 237 Sea St. in Quincy, MA at 11 a.m. Family and friends are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom’s memory may be made to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) at: donate.nami.org.