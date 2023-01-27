Thomas William Jenkins, 64

Thomas William Jenkins, of Quincy, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. He was 64 years old.

Tom was born in Boston on June 24, 1958 and was the son of the late James and Eileen (Van Leer) Jenkins. He was raised in South Boston, attended local schools, and graduated from Don Bosco Technical High School in Boston. He continued his education at the University of Massachusetts Boston, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in business. Tom’s career was in carpentry with Local #40 for 30 years. He retired in June of 2015.

He had a love of learning and was an avid reader. He was a history enthusiast and always stayed up to date with current affairs. He was most passionate about being outdoors with “the boys”, Cash and Rocky, and spending time on the water.

Tom was an honest, quiet, easy-going man and was always kind and dedicated to the people in his life. There wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for the people he cared for. His life lessons and example are part of his legacy that continue through his family. He will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Tom was the beloved husband of Dawn Marie (Bott) Jenkins of Quincy. The two married on September 14, 1985, at St. Brigid’s Church in South Boston. Together they shared 38 loving years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Gregory T. Jenkins and his wife Alison of Braintree, and Amanda M. Jenkins and her fiancé Jeremiah Gibbs of Raynham. Thomas was the loving grandfather of James Ryan Jenkins, Thomas Peter Jenkins, Josie Mae Gibbs, and the late Matthew McNeill Jenkins. He was the dear brother of the late Frances Pirpiris and is also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, February 5, 2023, 2-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Cremation will follow.

His funeral service and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Thomas’ name to Massachusetts Vest-A-Dog by visiting: www.mavestadog.org or the Hingham Working Dog Foundation, P.O. Box 122, Hingham, MA 02043.

