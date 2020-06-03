Thousands Attend Black Lives Matter Vigil

By SCOTT JACKSON

As many as 5,000 supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement attended a peaceful vigil in Quincy Center followed by a march through the city to protest the death of George Floyd and other black Americans at the hands of law enforcement.

Supporters of the movement gathered Tuesday evening on the Hancock-Adams Common in Quincy Center. Many of those in attendance carried signs with messages such as “I can’t breathe” and “no justice, no peace.” At the end of the vigil, those in attendance marched along Hancock Street to North Quincy and back.

Quincy police and officers from surrounding communities took a knee in solidarity with the protesters once they returned to Quincy Center.

The demonstration was one of many held nationwide since the death of Floyd, an unarmed black man allegedly killed by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25; the officer has since been charged with third-degree murder.

Sue Doherty, the Quincy resident who organized Tuesday’s vigil, had emphasized that it was meant to be a peaceful demonstration. She said she had heard feedback from people on all sides of the Black Lives Matter movement leading up to the event.

“I didn’t expect this kind of backlash. It has been a little nerve wracking, but we’ve also gotten some really positive responses,” Doherty said during the demonstration.

“We thought we’d have a candlelight vigil of 25 people in a park. We didn’t expect this, but it is a sign of the times.”

Before marching up Hancock Street, those in attendance chanted the names of African-Americans killed in recent weeks including Floyd; Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot in March by Louisville Metro Police Department officers; and Ahmaud Arbery, a Georgia man fatally shot while jogging by the son of a former police officer in February.

Some of the protests held across the country since the death of Floyd, including ones in Minneapolis and Atlanta, have ended with looting, destruction of property and confrontations between demonstrators and law enforcement. Protests in Boston on Sunday and Worcester on Monday both began peacefully before rioters moved in and began looting stores and vandalizing property.

More than 100 Quincy officers and others from nearby communities were on patrol in Quincy Center for the demonstration, and several area businesses boarded up their windows with plywood as a precaution.

Quincy police said there was just one arrest in Quincy Center on Tuesday evening. A Chelsea man was stopped by police about an hour before the vigil and arrested after he attempted to stab two officers with a knife.

“We are so proud of our Quincy community,” the Police Department said Wednesday. “Thank you for using your voice, not violence, during last night’s vigil.”

Mayor Thomas Koch on Wednesday credited both police and protesters for how they conducted themselves.

“Our Police Department did an outstanding job. True professionals,” Koch said. “I give credit to the folks who were part of this whole demonstration out here. They conducted themselves with class and respect and that is all we ask. It worked out very well.”

U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch, who joined Koch Wednesday inside City Hall, said the peaceful nature of Tuesday’s protest helped amplify the message behind it.

“I’m very pleased because you had a good crowd of people down here. There was a good representation. People didn’t exactly go according to script – they were marching where they wanted to march – but they were peaceful, and I thought their message was heard,” Lynch said.

“Because it was a peaceful protest, I think it really amplified that message. It wasn’t about looting or burning or violence or anything like that. It wasn’t about disrespecting police officers. It was really about the injustice in our criminal justice system and what happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis.”