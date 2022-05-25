Three-Alarm Fire Outside Quincy Center Building

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy firefighters worked to quickly to extinguish a three-alarm fire outside a Quincy Center apartment building on Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out inside a dumpster adjacent to 25 School St., which had “a bunch of debris and appliances up against,” Deputy Fire Chief Steven Baylis said on Wednesday. The fire had been burning for some time before it was called in around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, he stated.

Three alarms were raised to bring in extra manpower to help evacuate the building’s residents, Baylis said. Firefighters were on scene for about an hour and were able to stop the fire from spreading into the building, meaning it did not get into any of the walls or any of the units.

Baylis said one apartment within the building was rendered uninhabitable because of smoke damage, but the tenant who was living in that unit was not currently doing so. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire had not been determined as of Wednesday morning, Baylis said, and it remained under investigation by the Fire Prevention Bureau.