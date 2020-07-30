Three Finalists Chosen In Quincy Superintendent Search

By SCOTT JACKSON

The three finalists to become the next superintendent of the Quincy Public Schools have been identified and will interview with the School Committee over the next two weeks.

The three finalists are Omar Easy, the executive assistant principal for the academies at Everett High School; Jahmal Mosley, superintendent of the Nashua, N.H., school system; and Kevin Mulvey, the interim superintendent in Quincy.

The School Committee will interview Easy on Tuesday, Aug. 4; Mulvey on Tuesday, Aug. 11; and Mosley on Thursday, Aug. 13. Each of those interviews will begin at 6 p.m. and will be open to the public.

The committee will then convene on Friday, Aug. 14, to select the new superintendent.

The school system is looking for a new superintendent for the first time in two decades. Richard DeCristofaro, the superintendent since 2001, left that position in June to become the president of Quincy College.

Twenty candidates applied for the open position. A 13-person search committee narrowed the field of applicants down to eight semifinalists who the search committee interviewed behind closed doors. The search committee had been tasked with picking three to six external candidates as finalists; internal applicants automatically qualified as finalists.

School board member Frank Santoro, who led the search committee, said there had been a fourth finalist chosen but that person withdrew their name from consideration.

To establish the selection criteria for the new superintendent, the School Committee partnered with the Massachusetts Association of School Committees to develop a leadership profile. Nearly 1,000 residents and other stakeholders responded to an online survey as part of that process, and 120 people participated in focus groups.