Three Local High School Teams Seeded In Winter Tournament

Three local high school winter teams have qualified for postseason play in this year’s MIAA tournament which gets underway next week.

The Quincy girls basketball team is the 11th seed in the Div. 1 South Sectional and will take on six-seed Newton North at Newton North Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m. The Presidents finished the regular season with a 14-8 record; Newton North’s record is 14-6.

The number one seed in the bracket is Bridgewater-Raynham (18-2 record).

The North Quincy boys basketball team will play Dighton-Rehoboth in D-H next Thursday, Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the Div. 2 South Sectional. The Red Raiders (13-7) are the 11th seed in the bracket while D-H (14-6) is the six seed. The number one team in the sectional is Dennis Yarmouth (20-2).

The North Quincy boys hockey team is seeded #14 in the Div. 3 South Sectional Tournament. The Red Raiders (10-8-2) will play 3-seed Hanover (16-3-1) at the Canton Ice House Friday, Feb. 28 at 7:20 p.m.

Hopkinton (19-1-0) is the number one seed in the bracket.