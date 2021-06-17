Three New Developments Seen In Quincy Center

By SCOTT JACKSON

Mayor Thomas Koch on Thursday unveiled plans for three new developments along Hancock Street in Quincy Center featuring nearly 600 residential units between them.

One of the buildings would also be home to a performing arts center.

Koch announced plans for the new buildings at a City Hall press conference joined by Sam Slater and Joey Arcari, the developers behind the projects. The three buildings represent private investments of $300 million into Quincy Center, Koch said, and will include 800,000 square feet of new development. The projects will also generate $2 million in new tax revenue each year.

The mayor said the new developments would help transform the section of Quincy Center between Hancock Street and Burgin Parkway.

“It is time for that side of Hancock Street over to Burgin to be developed. It is time to transform that area,” he said. “That is what we are talking about today.”

Koch said he understood some of his critics might take issue with the additional development in Quincy Center, but noted there is a shortage of housing in the Boston area.

“The economy of Boston is heavily based on education and medical, and a lot of young people come to this region in need of a place to live, and that is a challenge right now. We are helping to meet that demand,” the mayor said.

“This creates new vitality, new vibrancy. It creates new jobs, it creates new taxes. And, it is on the spine of the tracks – we are right by the Quincy Center Red Line station…it checks a number of the boxes off, why it makes perfect sense.

“This is where we want density, this is where we want height, this is the center of commerce in our city. This isn’t in the middle of a neighborhood.”

Slater, who is a partner in the NHL’s Seattle Kraken expansion team, would develop two of the buildings.

The first building would be located at 1469 Hancock St., presently home to the Adams Arcade. Slater is proposing a 15-story, 200-unit residential building on that site with 4,000 square of retail space and 4,000 square feet of restaurant space.

The second building would be located on the site of the city-owned parcel of land at 1565 Hancock St., also known as the Messina Lot, where a 14- or 15-story building would be constructed. That building, which is still in the early planning stages, would house the new performing arts center and somewhere in the range of 350 residential units. Koch said the venue would be named in honor of First Ladies Abigail and Louisa Adams.

Arcari, whose firm, the Broadway Hospitality Group, operates the Tavern in the Square restaurants, would construct a seven-story building at 1445 Hancock St., now home to a Family Dollar. The building would include a restaurant on the ground floor, a coworking space on the second floor, and 40 residential units on the upper floors.

Koch said he plans to ask the City Council to acquire the two buildings at 1461 and 1453 Hancock St. which are home to a Tae Kwon Do studio and a coffee shop, among other businesses. Those buildings, which are located between two of the proposed new buildings, would be razed to make way for a new green space.

The council would also have to approve of a land disposition agreement for the lot at 1565 Hancock St. The three projects would all be subject to review by the city’s Planning Board.