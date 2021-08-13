Three New Quincy Public Schools Principals Named

By SCOTT JACKSON

Supt. Kevin Mulvey has announced the hiring of three new Quincy Public Schools principals ahead of the upcoming academic year.

Keith Ford has been named the new principal at North Quincy High, Derek Lakey will serve as the new principal at South-West Middle School and Natacha Dieudonné will become the principal at the Lincoln-Hancock Community School. In addition, Mulvey also announced that Tracey Kenney Borrelli had been hired as the new assistant principal at Central Middle School.

“Please join me in welcoming these new administrators to these critical roles in Quincy Public Schools beginning on August 23, 2021,” Mulvey said in his announcement on Friday.

“Each of the new principals is preparing a welcome letter for staff, students, and families that will be shared in the next few days and there will be opportunities for them to meet with their school communities prior to the opening of school.”

Ford has been the assistant principal of Needham High School for the past five years and his previous administrative roles include dean of students at Randolph High School and dean of school culture at English High School, as well as coaching football and swimming at several area high schools. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Northeastern University, a Masters of Education in School Administration from Emmanuel College, and is currently a doctoral candidate for Education Policy, Organization, and Leadership/Diversity and Equity in Education at the University of Illinois/Champaign-Urbana.

Ford succeeds Rob Shaw as the principal at North Quincy. Shaw, who had served as North’s principal since 2012, left the school system this summer for a job in a different district.

Lakey has been the vice principal of the James Madison Morton Middle School in Fall River for seven years. He was previously a middle school English language arts and special education teacher at the Matthew Kuss Middle School in Fall River and the New Bedford Global Learning Charter School, and also coached basketball and soccer. Lakey holds a Bachelor of Arts from Westfield State College, a Masters of Education in School Administration from American International College, and a Certificate of Educational Leadership in School Administration from Harvard University.

Lakey succeeds John Franceschini as the principal at South West. Franceschini had been principal at South West, previously Sterling Middle School, since 2013 and retired this summer.

Dieudonné has been a mathematics instructor in the Waltham Public Schools and was previously public schools programs director for the Acera School in Winchester. She began her career as a Mathematics Teacher in Evanston and Chicago, Illinois, before moving into Instructional Coaching and Professional Development Leadership in Illinois. Dieudonné holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Illinois/Chicago, a Masters of Arts in Mathematics Teaching from the National Louis University in Chicago, a Masters in Religion & Counseling from Trinity International University, and a Masters of Education in Learning, Teaching & Instructional Leadership from Harvard University.

Dieudonné succeeds Ruth Whitmer as the principal at Lincoln-Hancock. Whitmer had been principal at the school for 14 years prior to retiring this summer.

Borelli has been principal of Leicester High School for seven years and began her career as a foreign language teacher before becoming dean/assistant principal at Quabbin Regional High School and then assistant principal of Leicester Middle School. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Assumption College and a Masters of Education in Leadership and Educational Administration from Worcester State College.