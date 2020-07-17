Three Quincy School Employees Test Positive For COVID-19

By SCOTT JACKSON

Three Quincy Public Schools employees, including two summer program staff members, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Kevin Mulvey, the school system’s interim superintendent, said staff and families were notified about the cases once school officials were alerted.

“Please know that in all cases, as soon as information about presumed or confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 was shared, the notification process began to staff and families, and the custodial staff was notified to give extra attention for cleaning and sanitizing the affected areas,” Mulvey said Friday in a letter to parents.

“At all times, the health and safety of our students, staff, and their families is of the utmost importance to me and I will continue to share information as it becomes available.”

On July 11, a member of the summer program staff at North Quincy High School notified school officials of a positive test, Mulvey said. That staff member had been in school from July 6 to July 8.

The other staff member present in the classroom and the parents of five students were notified by special education staff of the positive test on July 11 and instructed to seek testing and quarantine for 14 days from the last date of exposure; the students will continue their summer program remotely during that time. All other NQHS summer program parents and staff were notified via phone and email the same day.

On July 15, a summer staff member at the Della Chiesa Early Childhood Center notified school officials of exposure to COVID-19 positive contacts, and the test member tested positive the following day, Mulvey said. The staff member had been present at the school July 6 through July 9 and on July 13 and 14.

Special education staff notified the other staff member present in the classroom and parents of seven students about the potential exposure on July 15. They were told to seek testing and quarantine for 14 days from the date of last exposure. All other early childhood center summer program parents and staff were notified via a phone call and letter sent home on July 16.

An administrative at Quincy High School, who had been in the office July 6 to July 9 and on July 13 and 14 notified Principal Larry Taglieri about COVID-19 symptoms on July 15 and tested positive one day later. Three other QHS administrative staff members have been instructed to seek testing and isolate for 14 days.

Mulvey, in his letter to parents, said in-person special education classes are being held at both NQHS and the DCECC this summer. There are 90 students and 31 staff at the former and 57 students and 29 staff at the latter. The programs run from Monday to Thursday and began on July 6.

Administrative staff are also working at the Coddington Building (30 employees), North Quincy High School (five employees) and Quincy High School (five administrative staff plus five central registration staff members).

In addition, custodians continue to work in all school buildings.