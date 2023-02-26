Three Winter Teams Earn State Tournament Berths

Three local high school winter teams have earned berths in MIAA state tournaments. Two of the teams will host games this week.

Appearing in the tournaments are:

QUINCY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Quincy girls basketball (16-4) earned the 27 seed in Division 1. The Presidents will host a Preliminary Round game vs. 38-seed Doherty Memorial (11-7) on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the QHS gym.

NORTH QUINCY BOYS BASKETBALL

North Quincy boys basketball (15-6) earned the 11th seed in Division 2. The Raiders will host 22-seed Whitman-Hanson (12-9) in the Round of 32 Friday, March 3rd at 6:30 p.m. at the North Quincy HS gym.

NORTH QUINCY BOYS HOCKEY

North Quincy boys hockey (5-14-1) earned the 21 seed in Division 3. The Raiders will travel to play #12 Dracut (15-4-1) in the Round of 32. The game is set for Thursday, March 2nd at 5 p.m. at the Tsongas Arena in Lowell.

Here is the link to the full brackets: https://miaa.net/tournament-brackets/