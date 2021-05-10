Thursday Meeting On Quincy College

By SCOTT JACKSON

City councillors will meet Thursday to continue deliberations over Mayor Thomas Koch’s request to borrow $23 million to fund the first step of his proposal to build a new building to house both Quincy College and municipal offices.

The council’s finance committee, which includes all nine councillors, will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday remotely via Zoom. The meeting ID is 941 8879 5841 and password for those using the Zoom app is Ey8dd7. The public can also access the meeting on their phone by calling 929-436-2866, entering the same meeting ID and the password 816228.

Koch is proposing to build a 16-story, 205,000-square-foot building in Quincy Center that would give Quincy College a permanent home and serve as a replacement for the city hall annex building. The building would be located on the site of the Munroe Building on Hancock Street, which would be razed as part of the plan.

The $23 million bond will allow the city to purchase the Munroe Building and a nearby parking lot, relocate its tenants, and design the new building. Construction of the new building is expected to cost $100 million and it could be ready to open ahead of the 2026-27 academic year.

Under the mayor’s proposal, the city would pay the full cost of the project and the college would pay rent equal to its share of the debt service for the project.

The proposal to construct the new building got a lukewarm reception from councillors on April 26, when the finance committee began its review of the initial $23 million bond. During the meeting, several councillors questioned the concept of building a new home for the college.

“If we say no to this building, it is not Quincy College’s demise,” Ward 3 Councillor Ian Cain said at the time. “[The question] is how do we reposition Quincy College for its success and that to me would include finding resources that are not necessarily bonded numbers to buy valuable real estate in the downtown on speculation.”

“Everyone has utilized it and it is a unique thing for the city, but I think we also have to weigh what the cost-benefits are and what it is going to be on the taxpayers,” Ward 5 Councillor Charles Phelan Jr. said. “That is something we have to work on.”

Last week, councillors approved in a 7-0 vote a resolution – introduced by Councillors Anne Mahoney, William Harris, David McCarthy and Phelan – instructing the board of governors at the municipally owned school to “engage in conversations with the state, and to report to the City Council any operational alternatives that may be available for Quincy College,” such as operating as a community college or merging with another school.

Mahoney said she wants the college to continue operating in the future but wants it to do so independent of the city.

“The college does serve a large population of people and we want to be able to continue to do that, but I’m not sure if it is correct – in fact, I know it is not correct – for that to be the burden of the Quincy taxpayers,” she said last week while introducing the resolution.

Six councillors would need to vote in favor of borrowing the $23 million for it to pass, as bonds require a two-thirds vote for approval.