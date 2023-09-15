Timothy E. Lynch, Jr. of Natick, formerly of Quincy, died Sept. 11, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer. A native of Quincy, Tim was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. Born to Tim Sr. and Norma Lynch, he grew up in the same community where he would go on to raise his own family.

Tim served 4 years in the US Air Force before beginning his career with Verizon. As a proud member of IBEW Local 2222, he was known for his strong work ethic. Outside of work, he and his wife Nancy enjoyed many vacations, more so when he did not have to plan them. They traveled to New York, San Francisco, France, and Italy, in addition to multiple cruises and short getaways. After 37 years with Verizon, he retired and turned his focus to his favorite job, being an amazing grandfather.

Tim lived for his family, spending countless hours coaching hockey for QYH, and basketball for Sacred Heart Church as his children grew. As a father, he was proud of his children and their spouses. As their families expanded, the new additions quickly became the light of his life. Walks, mini golf, puzzles, playground fun, and pool time were all highlights of his time spent with his five grandchildren.

Tim is survived by the beloved husband of Nancy (Arthur) Lynch of Natick. Loving son of Norma (Zagami) Lynch of Cottleville, Missouri and the late Timothy E. Lynch. Devoted father of Kevin Lynch and his wife Chealsey of Rindge, NH, Dianne Borneo and her husband Joe of Natick and Brian Lynch and his wife Victoria of East Boston. Brother of Blanche Kavin of Cottleville, Missouri and the late Mary Dianne Lynch. Cherished Papa of Madison, Nathan, Timothy, Vivian and Grace. Tim is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Wednesday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Timothy may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168-9168. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.