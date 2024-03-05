Timothy J. Lynch, Jr., 69

Timothy J. Lynch, Jr., age 69, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, February 1, 2024 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Timothy was born, raised, and educated in Quincy. He earned his Bachelor degree from Eastern Nazarene College and his PhD in Psychology of Computers and Intelligent Machines from Boston University.

Shortly after receiving his PhD, Omni Magazine named him the first Robopsychologist or Computer Psychologist.

He was then written up as a computer psychologist, or psychologist who studies how computer interaction effects personality and how to make computer interfaces more user friendly, in the Wall Street Journal, Psychology Today, the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Atlanta Journal and Constitution, the London Sunday Times, Computer World, and many other publications.

He was the first Psychologist to recognize and study tech addiction and the insulating effect of tech mediated communication like the social media we have today. As part of his Doctoral Dissertation on the Effects of Computer Use on Personality and Social Interaction Patterns, he created one of the first neural net based Artificial Intelligence Natural Language software programs which was subsequently the basis of programs used by NIH division of AIDS Research and the United Nations, among others.

Tim served as an editor for the first Journal of Psychology of Computers. He taught graduate level courses and wrote numerous journal articles on Ethics in computer science, Psychology of computers and how interacting with computers and intelligent machines effects people. Tim consulted on and wrote about these and AI related topics such as Robocars, IoT and the effects of the rapid growth of technology and AI on people and society. He consulted on technology in the classroom and helped develop the plan for the 21st Century Classroom for the US Department of Education.

Tim was the owner and president of Psychsoftpc.

Beloved son of the late Timothy J. and Carmela S. (Pompeo) Lynch.

Tim is survived by his loving and loyal family, which includes many cousins and dear friends.

A Memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock Street, North Quincy, on Monday, March 11, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Inurnment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Timothy’s memory may be made to the Salvation Army, 6 Baxter Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.