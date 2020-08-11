Timothy J. McCluskey, 59

Timothy J. McCluskey, age 59, a lifelong Quincy resident, died suddenly, Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

Born, raised, and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of North Quincy High School.

Tim was employed as a chef in the restaurant industry for many years. He had also worked in the construction industry.

Tim enjoyed fishing and was an avid Boston sports fan.

Beloved father of Dylan T. McCluskey of Quincy.

Devoted son of the late Barbara J. (Kingdon) and Thomas J. McCluskey, Jr.

One of four siblings, he was the loving brother of James E. McCluskey and his wife Patricia of Norwell, and was predeceased by Thomas M. McCluskey and Steven J. McCluskey.

Tim is survived by several nieces, nephews, and his aunt, Dodie Dosenberg and her family.

He is also survived by Tracey Spratt and her family.

At the request of the family, funeral services were private.

For those who wish, donations in Timothy’s memory may be made to Christ Church Episcopal, 12 Quincy Ave., Quincy, MA 02169.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave., Quincy.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.