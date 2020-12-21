Timothy J. McKernan, 63

Timothy Joseph McKernan, 63, of Weymouth and formerly of Quincy, died suddenly on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Born in Boston on Dec. 6, 1957, he was raised in Dorchester and was the son of the late John P. and Arlene V. (Sorensen) McKernan. Timothy attended local schools and graduated from Dorchester High School with the Class of 1976.

Timothy worked as a shipping handler for many years. He loved his job and getting up to go to work every day. He built many relationships throughout the years. In his spare time, Timothy enjoyed collecting coins, listening to music and collecting music memorabilia, watching his favorite Boston sports teams and spending time with his family and friends.

Timothy was a kind person who was known for always being helpful and a wonderful neighbor. His legacy continues through his family and he will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Timothy was the loving brother of Kathleen Anne Clarke and her husband Patrick of Milton, the late Linda Jane Bowe and her surviving husband Robert of Somerville and the late John Patrick McKernan and his surviving wife Catherine of New York. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Timothy’s funeral services and cremation will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Timothy’s name may be sent to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.

