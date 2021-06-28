Timothy P. O’Brien

Timothy “Tim” P. O’Brien of Plympton, beloved husband of Eileen Mallen-O’Brien, died suddenly on February 19, 2021.

Tim was born in North Quincy, the youngest of six children, to the late William H. O’Brien and Anne F. (Place) O’Brien. Tim had a brilliant mind and a kind and generous spirit, and he was deeply loved by both family and his many life-long friends. For them, the essence of Tim was his joyful presence and sense of humor – we delighted in his quick wit and recall times when we literally ached from laughing!

Family was top priority for Tim. He shared a deep love with his wife, Eileen, and their relationship had a magic of love and laughter that most people can only dream of. Tim also had great love and respect for his siblings, who all share his sense of humor – what a gift! He is forever adored by his many nieces and nephews, to whom he was a continuous mentor; he delighted in being an uncle and took any opportunity to spend time with and support them.

Tim was the director of engineering operations for Brookfield Properties in Cambridge. He graduated from the Quincy Vocational Technical High School and held positions as a pipefitter, plumber, engineer, and chief engineer prior to Brookfield. He excelled in his career and was a diligent professional, highly regarded in the industry. His work was of great importance to him, and it showed in the results and the relationships that were fostered with his many colleagues and friends.

Tim enjoyed hiking, biking, sailing, water skiing, snow skiing, and paddle boarding. But mostly, Tim enjoyed traveling. Tim and Eileen travelled extensively to some of the world’s most beautiful places, with the most important people in their lives.

Tim led by example whether in his private life or his professional one. Part of his legacy will be the many people with whom he shared his knowledge and experience and his genuine desire for their success.

Tim O’Brien was a true gentleman. He was kind-hearted and he was a man of integrity. Tim’s passing will leave a great void in our world.

Tim O’Brien is survived by his loving wife Eileen and by his siblings: Martha Cadoff and her husband Steven of Sharon; Denis O’Brien and his wife Janice of Weymouth; Kevin O’Brien and his wife Jan Marie of Columbia, SC; and Terry McLaughlin and her husband Tim of Mansfield. Tim is predeceased by his sister Maureen Ellis and her husband Joe. Tim was equally loved by his brothers-in-law: David Mallen and his wife Alice of Pembroke; Joe Mallen and his wife Julie of Concord; Paul Mallen and his wife Pat of New Hampshire; James Mallen and Mary Lou of San Diego, CA; and the late John Mallen. Tim was very close to many of his 24 nieces and nephews, his great nieces and nephews, and last year he met 2 great-greats!

Tim’s family invites you to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday, June 29, from 4-8pm in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Quincy. At the closing of visitation there will be a celebration of Tim’s life with music and memories.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tim O’Brien Scholarship Fund at the Hull Lifesaving Museum at lifesavingmuseum.org. This fund has been set up to help area youth to participate in programs such as the Summer Adventure Program and Youth Rowing.