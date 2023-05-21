Tindara ‘Rose’ Boncaldo, 87

Tindara “Rose” Rosa (Staiti) Boncaldo, of Braintree, died peacefully on Saturday, May 20, 2023, surrounded by her loving family, at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. She was 87.

A wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, daughter, and homemaker: her family was her greatest joy.

Rose was born in Milici, Sicily on July 23, 1935, where she told stories of her childhood, walking the hills and farms during WWII, receiving Hershey candy bars from the American soldiers. She traveled to America at 15 years old with her younger sister, Angela (by themselves, by ship) to meet an aunt in Quincy, MA.

She went to work as a seamstress in a sewing factory in Quincy, helping to support her family, and becoming a member of the Ladies Garment Worker’s Union, of which she was very proud. Eventually her parents came to America along with her brother and younger sisters.

When Rose was 17, she began conversing via letter with a boy from back home in Sicily, Joseph Boncaldo. The relationship grew, he proposed, and she returned to Italy to get married.

They raised their family in Quincy (and for the last 45 years in Braintree), where she has been the cornerstone of the family, continuing her work as a seamstress from home, all while taking care of their children, providing dinners, pastry, and a constant strength for those who knew her. She loved gardening, her flowers, trying new recipes, and caring for her grandchildren Marco and Francesca.

Her husband opened Boncaldo’s barbershop on Beale Street in Wollaston, close to where they lived. She supported his efforts in his business and helped him clean and maintain the shop over the years.

Over the past years, Rose’s health declined, and she couldn’t attend the many family functions she enjoyed. She remained stoic with her infirmities, strong willed in her determination to provide a home for her husband.

Rose was the beloved wife of Joseph S. Boncaldo of Braintree. The two married on April 23, 1955 in Milici, Sicily, in St. Rocco’s Church. Together they shared 68 loving years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Philip Boncaldo and his wife Alyse of Braintree and Rose DeVito and her husband Sabino of Braintree. Rose was the loving nonna of Marco DeVito of Quincy, Francesca DeVito and her fiancé Jason Raymond of Braintree and Benjamin Boncaldo of Quincy. She was the dear sister of Angela DiSalvo and her husband Salvatore of Holbrook, Josephine Aliberti and her husband Joseph of Quincy, Dr. Anthony Staiti and his late wife Maria of California, and Mary Chesky and her husband Michael of Sandwich. She was the dear sister-in-law of Filippo Boncaldo and his wife Rosaria of Braintree and Francesco Boncaldo and his wife Nina of Braintree. Rose is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

