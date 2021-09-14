Toffee H. Derbes, Jr., 81

Toffee H. Derbes, Jr., age 81, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, September 10, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Toffee was born in Quincy, to the late Toufic “Toffee” and Nowfe “Nellie” (Hassan) Derbes. Raised and educated in Quincy Point, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1959. After excelling as a varsity football player, he continued to play semi-professional football for the Morrissey Club of Quincy.

In 1962, Toffee and his brothers established Derbes Brothers Construction from humble beginnings, starting with just a 1947 dump truck, a wheelbarrow, and several hand tools. He was the co-founder and co-owner alongside his brothers of one of the largest general contracting companies on the South Shore.

Toffee loved spending time with his family and telling wise jokes to everyone he met. In addition to his love of cars, his patience led him to be the family’s go-to handyman. If it was broken, he could fix it.

Most of all, he was dedicated to his family and was especially proud of his three beloved grandchildren.

Devoted husband of fifty-five years to Linda C. (Tantillo) Derbes. Loving father of Darline F. Lynch and her husband Timothy, Lori A. Del Vecchio and her husband Marco, all of Braintree. Cherished grandfather of twins, Tommy and Nellie Lynch, and Adree Del Vecchio.

Dear brother of Kimal Derbes and his wife Mary of Weymouth, Margaret “Peggy” Pignone and her husband Edward of Stoneham, and predeceased by Carol Ohrenberger, Robert H. Derbes, Sr., Richard H. “Hus” Derbes, Sr., Frank F. Derbes, and Jazelle N. Derbes. Brother-in-law of Connie Derbes and Arlene Derbes. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

At the request of the family, funeral services and interment were private.

For those who wish, donations in Toffee’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451-8750.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.