Toshiko Chappell, 90

Toshiko (Tosh) Chappell (Shoji), 90, of Quincy, MA, beloved wife of the late Raymond Chappell, peacefully passed away on February 26 at Beth Israel Deaconess Milton hospital.

Toshiko was born on June 5, 1930, in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan, to the late Shotaro and Moyo Shoji. While working as a maid at US Army base Camp Crawford, Sendai, Japan in 1951, she met and fell in love with Raymond Chappell. Their 2 eldest sons, Raymond Jr and Roy were born while living on the base. They settled in Boston in 1954 with Raymond’s family. Two additional sons, Benjamin and Donald were born in Boston.

Toshiko worked many jobs to support her family. She was a seamstress, food preparation chef and baker. Raymond was a handyman, painter and building supervisor. They were able to travel back to Sapporo to visit Toshiko’s family several times during the 1970s and 1980s.

Toshiko was very proud of her Japanese heritage, but she was equally as proud to be an American citizen and raise her family in the United States. She was very active within the Japanese community in Boston and Cambridge. She became good friends with the Japanese Consulate in Boston.

She was tough and resilient with the biggest smile. Her cooking skills were outstanding. She was well known for her home-made sushi, rice pockets and many traditional Japanese dishes.

Toshiko was predeceased by her parents, Shotaro and Moyo Shoji, her brother Kazuo Shoji, her husband Raymond Chappell and her son Benjamin Chappell. She is survived by her sister, Etsuko Nakamura of Sapporo, Japan, son Donald Chappell and his wife Donna of Braintree MA, her son Roy Chappell of Quincy MA, and son Raymond Chappell Jr of Hanover MA. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren, Rachel, Scott, Justin, Kerry, Brian, Sarah, Hugo, and Isaac, as well as two great grandchildren Ava and John.

Visitation hours are Friday, March 5th 10am to noon at Hamel-Lydon Chapel in Quincy MA. Private services and burial to follow at Bourne National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Diabetes Association in Toshiko’s name.