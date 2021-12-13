Tracie L. Towle of Quincy died Dec. 10.

Cherished mother of Victoria Homan of Quincy. Beloved daughter of William Towle of CA and the late Linda Towle. Former wife and friend of Anthony Del Greco of Quincy. Also survived by the loving Acciavatti family and so many other relatives and friends.

Ms. Towle enjoyed nature and belonged to the Rag Dolls Bowling league in Quincy for many years.

Visiting hours are Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Hamel Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.

A celebration of life for Ms. Towle will be held Jan. 2 at 11 a.m. in the Town River Yacht Club, Quincy. Please RSVP via email to amandamacneil@comcast.net by Dec. 27.