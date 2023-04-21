Tracy A. Campbell, 59

Tracy Anne (O’Neil) Campbell, of Weymouth, formerly of Houghs Neck, died suddenly at her home on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. She was 59.

Tracy was born on February 10, 1964, in Milton and was the daughter of the late John J. and Margaret M. (Peggy) (Morgan) O’Neil. She was raised in Houghs Neck and Florida, attended local schools and graduated from Seabreeze Senior High School in Daytona Beach, Florida. Tracy was the owner of Peggy O’Neil’s Pub in Dorchester.

Tracy loved to travel and garden. Tracy was the ultimate hostess. No one hosted a party like her. She always made her guests feel welcomed and treated everyone like family. Her presence was everywhere as she worked the crowd with effortless grace and kindness. Never taking time for herself so she could ensure the happiness of her guests. The most important part of her life was family and friends. She loved being an aunt and there wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for the people in her life.

Tracy was very kind, giving, loving, and everyone loved her. Her life lessons and example are part of her legacy that continues through her family and friends. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Tracy was the beloved wife of Paul G. Campbell, with whom she shared many loving years. She was the devoted sister of John (Jay) O’Neil Jr. and his partner Cheryl Farrell of Weymouth, Caron O’Neil and her partner Susan O’Malley of Weymouth, Deborah O’Neil and her late husband John Rice of Florida, Darren O’Neil and his wife Debra of Scituate, Peggy O. Simone and her husband Richard of Quincy, Lianne McGarry and her husband Kevin of Weymouth, and Theresa O’Leary of Quincy. Tracy was the devoted sister-in-law of Jean Flynn and her husband Tim of Weymouth, Carol Grindle and her husband Mark of Pembroke, Jack Campbell and his wife Connie of Braintree, and Bob Campbell and his wife Lisa of Weymouth. She was the loving aunt of 17 and is also survived by her canine companion, Gronk.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, April 24, 2023, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Tracy’s name to The Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135.

