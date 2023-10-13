Transparency, Quincy College, QEA Endorsement Among Topics At Latest Mayoral Debate

By SCOTT JACKSON

The two candidates running to be Quincy’s chief executive this fall – incumbent Mayor Thomas Koch and Councillor at-large Anne Mahoney – discussed a number of topics including transparency in the budget process, appointments to city boards, and the future of Quincy College in their latest debate.

Quincy Access Television organized Thursday’s debate, which took place inside Quincy High School in front of a live audience. QATV’s Jonathan Caliri moderated the event and reporters from QATV, The Quincy Sun and The Patriot Ledger asked questions of each candidate.

For the first question, Koch was asked if he felt the budget process was transparent enough and if he would use a third-party software to improve transparency, something Mahoney has called for.

Koch said the city has a robust budget process in place, but he is open to changes.

“Each and every year I have to present a full budget before the City Council. Every department manager and department head stands before the City Council and answers for every line item in that budget. The school side is a little different…the council approves the bottom line but the School Committee makes decisions on the detail of the budget. We also have that budget up online and over the years I’ve actually had public hearings on the budgets that we have presented,” Koch said.

“I’d be happy to be even more transparent in any particular way to make it easy for folks to weigh in and listen, but we operate each year on a budget that has to be balanced…and I think we have a very robust discussion each and every spring.”

Koch also said his administration has worked to address items in his budget that had been previously kicked down the road, including the $475 million pension obligation bond approved by the City Council in 2021, which he said “is going to save the taxpayers of Quincy $130 million” over the next 17 years.

“Those are real numbers. Those are decisions we made that were lauded by national financial folks and called it a genius moment. We did that when interest rates were historically low, and now we’ve seen the rates change. It was a brilliant move and I thank the City Council members that did support it,” Koch said. “My opponent did not.”

Mahoney said other communities are already using the third-party software, ClearGov, while Quincy does not.

“What we can do and what we will do when I become your mayor is we will use the software that the city currently pays for but doesn’t use called ClearGov and we will put that budget online and you will be able to see transparently where our budget is being created, how our capital improvement projects are being spent, when they’re starting, where they are and if we’re having problems and when they’re going to be completed so that you, the taxpayers of the city of Quincy, will know where your tax dollars are going,” Mahoney said.

“It’s an important process. It builds trust back in our government. It’s something we need, and other communities are doing, and we should be doing it now.”

Mahoney also raised concerns about the $3.5 million that was stolen from the city’s retirement board in February 2021 in a phishing scam.

“$3.5 million was stolen from the retirement board underneath this administration. That was underneath our email that was used by the retirement board and it has never been recovered. The PERAC report came back and put a spotlight on the city of Quincy for not actually having the right structure in place to be able to protect our tax dollars,” Mahoney said. “My fear is we’re actually going to have another unfunded pension obligation bond in the future.”

For the second question, the candidates were asked if they would support making appointments to city boards, including the Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals, subject to confirmation by the City Council like they are in communities such as Boston and Braintree.

Mahoney said she would be open to doing so.

“I think that’s something that we absolutely have to review, because right now these boards are appointed by a strong form of mayor and the issue that I have with that is when the community has problems and goes to those boards, if it’s something that the developer wants – and this administration has taken lots of money from developers – you could have a million people come up and speak passionately, eloquently and rationally about things they are concerned about and should be taken into consideration, and these boards approve it anyway,” Mahoney said.

“When I am mayor, what I can promise you is there will be term limits for the people that are staying on those boards. That we will make sure we’ll look to the best way we can actually bring those people onto our boards and I do think the City Council, if it’s not going to be a PUD, then the City Council should absolutely have weigh-in on who is going to be serving on those boards as well.”

Koch said the members of the city’s boards, all volunteers, all do a good job.

“Whether it’s Planning Board, Zoning Board, Conservation, Park and Rec. Board, Cemetery Board and a number of commissions, these people do give it their all, so first of all I want to thank them. I don’t think the system is broken. I’m certainly open,” he said, adding that members of the housing authority board are already confirmed by the City Council.

“As far as the mention of taking money from developers, I take donations from folks at all levels, including 130 small business owners in Quincy,” Koch continued. “Contractors, engineers, citizens, firefighters, police officers, even teachers have donated to my campaign, and I’m very, very proud of that. We follow the rules and guidelines by the Office of Campaign and Political Finance and that’s very transparent – you can go online and check it at any time. I am certainly open to discussing with the City Council if they wish to make some changes; it would be a change to the charter, which would require legislative approval.”

Koch was next asked about the Quincy Education Association’s decision to endorse Mahoney in this year’s election when the teachers’ union had backed him in the past.

Koch said the city’s teachers’ union is following the lead of the Massachusetts Teachers Association.

“I’ve enjoyed the endorsement of the teachers’ union six out of my seven elections. What has changed? The leadership of the QEA has changed,” Koch said. “What I’m proud of is the police and firefighter unions, every one of them get a vote on who they want to endorse. The teachers’ union is made by four officers at the upper level. I believe the teachers’ union has been led by the MTA, which has a very strong political agenda, and that’s unfortunate.”

Mahoney said the QEA had been fighting for a parental leave policy on par with what other unions already had.

“I’m very, very proud of the endorsement of the Quincy Education Association. What they were fighting for was something that’s so basic and everybody has the right to, even in the private sector, and that was the right to stay home with their children when they have babies or they adopt a child,” Mahoney said. “Before this contract, they could stay home for six weeks using their sick leave. What was different was the police and the fire could use 12 weeks of their sick leave, so it was not equitable.”

For the next question from the reporters, the candidates were asked about the future of Quincy College, which is currently owned by the city.

Mahoney said she wants Quincy College to become part of the state’s community college system and she does not want the city to be on the hook for a new home for the school.

“The taxpayers of the city of Quincy are paying for that college. Eighty percent of the kids that go to that college do not reside in Quincy. I didn’t realize how rich the city of Quincy was. I know how hard people are struggling to stay in our city. The right place for Quincy College, which was when it was developed years ago, was to be part of the state system, but it hasn’t become that. Instead it’s become a place where a lot of people have jobs and a lot of kids are not getting what they expect to be getting,” Mahoney said.

“We know there’s an education cliff. In the whole country we know that. Colleges are going out of business that don’t have endowments. The reality is if we build that building for Quincy College, we’ll be paying for it forever, and we should be working with the state for it to become part of the state program.”

Koch said that while colleges are under duress, Quincy College serves a unique purpose and should remain for a long time.

“I certainly don’t want to see the college go away. In fact, if you coupled it with the state system – it was talked about many years ago – the state would just close it and suggest you go to Massasoit or UMass Boston, so the city would lose that Quincy College in the heart of Quincy Center,” Koch said.

“I also think it brings vibrancy to Quincy Center and certainly adds to the whole experience of people enjoying the stores and restaurants as well. I’m proud of the work of Quincy College. The college is a commuter school for the most part, that’s why a location right near the Red Line makes so much sense…If we go down this road that Quincy College is permanently in a building there, then the college would pay the rent on it, which would pay the debt service on the building.”

Koch was also asked if he planned to reconstitute the Quarry Hills Advisory Committee by the end of the year. The City Council on Oct. 2 had approved a resolution, introduced by Mahoney, calling for the restoration of that committee by mid-December.

Koch said he would be open to reestablishing the advisory committee.

“The advisory committee’s primary role when it was first established was through the construction of the Quarry Hills and then as the Quarry Hills finished up and began to operate on a regular basis there weren’t any issues really at hand and it kind of dissolved a number of years ago. But I’m certainly open to reconstituting it, absolutely,” he said. “I also think we have a very good Park and Recreation Board, that maybe they could take a larger role in the oversight of the Quarry Hills lease as well.”

Koch added that the O’Connell Company turned a dump into an asset for the city that includes both Granite Links and nearby ballfields.

“We were paying $250,000 a year to provide a leachate system for the dump. Now we have an incredible asset up there that the public enjoys, and the city enjoys in the revenue of that,” Koch said.

“Now that lease was signed by previous mayors, but I am very confident that that facility for many years to come is going to continue to provide incredible recreational opportunities as well as providing a robust revenue source each and every year, which we’ve used for DPW related items.”

Mahoney said she believes it is important to reestablish the advisory committee.

“We wouldn’t probably have known half the things that we know are going up at Quarry Hills had the 99-year lease not come before us. Items such as the budget. When we asked for an audit of that, we haven’t had an audit. They still haven’t produced an audit. They had to go out and hire somebody to do an audit after they put the 99-year lease in front of us,” she said.

“In 2015, the mayor unilaterally made a decision about the golf carts. The city of Quincy were getting 10 percent of the revenue off the golf carts. Well, I guess the golf carts were costing too much and instead of having the golf carts revenue coming to the taxpayers of the city of Quincy, we have that coming as a gift in-kind to be able to have events for the mayor up at Granite Links. That’s not a good deal for the city of Quincy. That’s why we need the oversight there. The 99-year lease is not over. It can come back at any time, and what we really need to do is understand what’s happening.”

Thursday’s event at Quincy High School was the second time the mayoral candidates debated each other in an event organized by Quincy Access Television. QATV’s first debate was held on Sept. 25. The two candidates also spoke at a forum organized by the Quincy Democratic City Committee on Sept. 29.