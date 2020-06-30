Travelers To Massachusetts Must Self-Quarantine

By SCOTT JACKSON

Starting on Wednesday, travelers arriving in Massachusetts – including residents returning home – will be instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Travelers from seven northeastern states – Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont – will be exempt from the new rule. Workers designated by the federal government as essential critical infrastructure workers are also exempt from the requirement.

Travelers who are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 are asked not to come to Massachusetts.

Visitors are also reminded that masks or face coverings must be worn in public places where individuals cannot socially distance from others.

The announcement by Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday comes as several states in the southern and western parts of the country – including Florida, Texas and California – have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.