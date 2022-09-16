Treasurer Goldberg Announces Latest Release of Unclaimed Property Listings

Massachusetts State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg announced Friday (Sept. 16) the latest grouping of names that have been added to the state’s list of unclaimed property owners. Over 51,000 new properties worth millions of dollars are owed to individuals and businesses throughout the Commonwealth.

“So many people do not know they have unclaimed property waiting for them,” Goldberg said. “It is our goal to help return these funds to the rightful owners. Claiming property is fast, easy, and free, so visit FindMassMoney.com or call our office to see if you have anything waiting for you.”

The Unclaimed Property Division currently holds over $3.4 billion in unclaimed property. Unclaimed property includes forgotten savings and checking accounts, un-cashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, and the contents of unattended safe deposit boxes. Most accounts are considered abandoned and are turned over to the state after three years of inactivity. Last year, Treasury processed over 122,000 claims and returned over $163 million in property to its rightful owners.

This newly released list includes only individuals and businesses with unclaimed property over $100. Treasurer Goldberg urges all citizens to check the comprehensive list for all amounts at www.findmassmoney.com or call our live call center at 888-344-MASS (6277).

The full list of the new individuals and businesses added to the unclaimed property list was published in the Boston Globe on September 11th and will be in the Boston Herald on September 18th. In addition, the list of names will be published in over 30 regional and local papers.

The Treasury releases an updated list of unclaimed property assets every six months as the new accounts are turned over to the Commonwealth. There is no time limit for a person to claim this property and, in many cases, claimants will receive interest.