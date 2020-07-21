Treasurer Goldberg Warns of Unclaimed Property Scam Text Messages

Fraudulent text messages are being sent claiming to be from the Massachusetts Unclaimed Property Division (UCP). The texts say that there are available funds under your name and to visit the link provided. According to Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, these texts are a scam and have not been sent by UCP.

“It has come to our attention that text messages claiming to be from the Massachusetts Unclaimed Property Division have been sent to residents across the state,” said State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg. “Our goal is to ensure that no Massachusetts citizen is taken advantage of as part of this scam.”

Despite the fraudulent text, UCP does in fact currently hold over $3.4 billion in unclaimed property at Treasury and it could be yours. One in ten Massachusetts residents are owed money. To search to see if you have unclaimed money, visit: https://findmassmoney.com

If you have any questions, please contact the Unclaimed Property Division at (617) 367-0400.