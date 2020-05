Tu Ngoc Nguyen, age 47, of Quincy, died May 25.

He was the beloved husband of AnhThu Lai, devoted father of Edward Nguyen and cherished son of David Nguyen and Man Ngo.

His funeral service will be held privately in Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

Services will conclude with interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.