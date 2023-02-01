Two-Alarm Fire Displaces 9 Residents

By SCOTT JACKSON

A two-alarm fire inside a multi-family residence on Buckley Street in West Quincy displaced nine residents.

Firefighters were called to the home at 25 Buckley St. around 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 25, Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Barron Jr. said. The fire began in a first floor apartment and spread to the second floor of the house.

One resident of the house was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Barron said. A firefighter sustained minor injuries and remained on scene.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control within about an hour and a half and were on scene were for two and a half hours that morning, Barron said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Feb. 1, Barron said, but it is not considered suspicious.