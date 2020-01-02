Two Arrested Following Pellet Gun Shooting

By SCOTT JACKSON

Two individuals were arrested on New Year’s Day after a man was shot in the face with a pellet gun.

Quincy police were called to the apartment building at 40 Nelson St. just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for a reported disorder. Upon arrival, officers found a 33-year-old male victim with a significant injury to his eye, police said.

The suspect, who allegedly shot the victim in the face, had fled to his apartment in the building, according to police, and alluded to having a handgun. The suspect was taken into custody after a brief period of time, police said, and officers found a high-powered pellet gun in the grass below the window of his apartment.

The suspect, Dennis Baker, age 49, of Nelson Street, was arrested and charged with armed assault with intent to murder.

Police also arrested Cristina Miller, age 34, of Peabody, on charges of interfering with a police officer and obstruction of justice.

Baker and Miller will be arraigned Thursday in Quincy District Court.

The victim was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston by Brewster Ambulance. Police did not provide an update on his condition.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.