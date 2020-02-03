Two Arrested For Trafficking Cocaine, Fentanyl

Two Quincy residents were arrested Saturday and charged with trafficking cocaine and fentanyl.

Quincy police said the department’s Drug Control Unit had been investigating the sale of fentanyl by Henrique Pereira of 236 Franklin St., Unit 1R, over the past two months. Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for Pereira’s residence as a result of the investigation.

Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Pereira was detained during a traffic stop and shown a copy of the search warrant, police said. Upon executing the search warrant of the home, detectives observed his girlfriend, Hannah Adams, running towards the kitchen, police stated. Fearing she may be attempting to destroy evidence or accessing a weapon, detectives pursued her and ultimately placed her in handcuffs. A search of her person recovered a plastic sandwich bag containing a white powder, believed to be fentanyl, in the front pocket of her sweatshirt. The bag and its contents weighed approx. 20.8 grams, according to police.

A search of the home yielded approximately 40 grams of a powder believed to be fentanyl, including 184 fentanyl pills; approximately 26.5 grams of a white powder believed to be cocaine; 23 suboxone strips; 68 methamphetamine pills, 8 oxycodone pills; 109 gabapentin pills, marijuana; and other items indicative of drugs sales, police stated.

Pereira, age 22, of 236 Franklin St #1R, Quincy, was arrested and charged with trafficking class A (fentanyl) over 36 grams, trafficking class B (cocaine) 18-36 grams, possession of class B with intent to distribute (oxycodone), possession of class B with intent to distribute (methamphetamine), possession of class B with intent to distribute (suboxone), possession of class D with intent to distribute (marijuana), possession of class E with intent to distribute (gabapentin), and conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act.

Adams, age 18, of 236 Franklin St #1R, Quincy, was arrested and charged with trafficking class A (fentanyl) over 36 grams, trafficking class B (cocaine) 18-36 grams, possession of class B with intent to distribute (oxycodone), possession of class B with intent to distribute (methamphetamine), possession of class B with intent to distribute (suboxone), possession of class D with intent to distribute (marijuana), possession of class E with intent to distribute (gabapentin), and conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act.

The two were scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court.

Police said anyone who suspects drug activity in their neighborhood should contact the Drug Control Unit by calling 617-328-4527, emailing anontips@quincyma.gov, or using the MyPD smartphone app. You can remain anonymous.