Two Bodies Found Near Southern Artery

By SCOTT JACKSON

Foul play is not suspected in the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in the vicinity of Southern Artery on Thursday morning, Quincy police said.

Lt. Daniel Guarente on Friday said the two bodies were found shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday by a passerby on a walking trail near the Quirk Nissan dealership. The lieutenant said the two individuals, a man and a woman, were homeless.

The two bodies were taken to state’s medical examiner for an autopsy, Guarante said. He stated their deaths did not appear suspicious and are being investigated as possible overdoses.

The names and ages of the individuals were not released Friday. Guarante said police were still in the process of notifying next of kin.