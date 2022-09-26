Two Bodies Found On Red Line Tracks In Quincy

By SCOTT JACKSON

Regular Red Line service between Braintree and Boston resumed late Monday morning after service was suspended earlier in the day for an investigation following the discovery of two bodies on the tracks in Wollaston.

An operator of a Red Line train first spotted the two bodies around 6 a.m. on Monday, MBTA officials said. In a statement, Transit Police said they believe the man and woman were electrocuted after they came into contact with the third rail.

“An adult male and female while trespassing along the right of way between North Quincy and Wollaston Station intentionally placed their bodies between the outside running rail and the third rail. This is a limited confined space and our preliminary investigation suggests both individuals came into contact with the third rail,” the statement said.

“Speaking on behalf of the Transit Police and the MBTA organization we express our sincerest condolences to family and friends of the decedents.”

The name of man and woman have not been released.

Service on the Braintree branch of the Red Line was suspended following the discovery of the two bodies, with shuttle buses brought in to replace trains. Train service resumed around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.