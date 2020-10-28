Two Charged In Quincy Shooting

By SCOTT JACKSON

A pair of 20-year-old men from Quincy have been charged in connection with the shooting of an 18-year-old man on Saturday night.

Vincent Whitlow, 20, of Quincy turned himself into the Quincy Police Department Wednesday on an outstanding warrant for armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and possession of ammunition without an FID card, according to police.

With the assistance of the Braintree Police Department, Jeanrodley Louis, 20, of Quincy, was placed under arrest in Braintree on an outstanding warrant for armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and possession of ammunition without an FID card, Quincy police stated.

Both suspects are expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Quincy District Court.

Police were called to a residence on Common Street around 10:30 p.m. after the shooting was reported. Initial reports were that the victim had been shot in the head. The victim, an 18-year-old male, was alert and conscious when officers arrived.

The victim was rushed to South Shore Hospital and later to a hospital in Boston, where he underwent surgery. Police on Wednesday said the victim has since been released from the hospital.

Police on Monday said the preliminary investigation revealed that this incident was not random. Witnesses reported a light colored or white sedan in the area of the shooting when it occurred; the vehicle fled towards Copeland Street.

Police on Wednesday said detectives believe Whitlow was the shooter and Louis was the driver of the vehicle.