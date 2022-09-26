Two Found Dead On Red Line Tracks In Wollaston

By SCOTT JACKSON

The body of a man and a woman were found on the MBTA’s Red Line tracks near Wollaston station on Monday morning, prompting the use of shuttle buses on the Braintree branch as law enforcement investigates on scene.

The operator of a Red Line train found the bodies around 6 a.m. on Monday, a spokesperson for the MBTA said.

A preliminary investigation, “indicates the decedents had not been struck by a train,” the spokesperson stated.

Shuttle buses are replacing Red Line service between Quincy Center and JFK/UMass stations as the investigation continues Monday morning. The Commuter Rail remains in service and is “accommodating passengers at Braintree, Quincy Center and JFK/UMass,” according to the MBTA.