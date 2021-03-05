Two Injured In Water Street Crash

By SCOTT JACKSON

Two men were injured struck after they were in struck a house and parked cars on Water Street in Quincy late Thursday night.

First responders were called to the scene of the crash at 115 Water St. around 11:10 p.m. Thursday, Quincy police said. Officers saw that a 2005 Jeep Liberty had struck a home, causing minor damage, and then several parked cars, the department said.

The operator of the Jeep, a 29-year-old male, was partially ejected from the vehicle and the Quincy Fire Department used the Jaws of Life to free him. The driver was taken to Boston Medical Center with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

The passenger of the Jeep, a 26-year-old male, was taken to South Shore Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to probe the crash. Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact officer Lauren Lambert at 617-745-5736.